Dr. Egas GottreichHere they store what came before. Pain and suffering from days of yore. Before and after, tears and laughter. After comes before, before comes after. Past and future and then, hereafter. The naked and the dead, the young and the old. Their stories end here, their tales untold. Here sickness and death Have left their pages. Written in blood for all the ages. Someday, your story will be here, too.
NarratorTime is nature's way of keeping everything from happening at once.
AntubisYou do me a solid, I do you a solid.
BlondieHow ze hell should I know? I am just ze dog.
Peter Rickman[to Dr. Hook] Your fly's unzipped. Who gave you a license to sell hot dogs, sunny Jim?
Sally DruseI'm not sure what it was, it looked kind of like a, a giant hairdryer...
OttoThat sounds like Dr. Massingale's Dream Machine. MEG she calls it, I have no idea what that stands for...
PaulYou know, sometimes a guys just gotta set the world on fire, hey Rolfy. I wonder if there's a nice bottle of rubbing alcohol around here, and a match.
PaulHail Mary, full of disgrace. The lord has abandoned you.
PaulA tragic accident. Suffering horribly. So I did the humane thing and put him to sleep.
PaulWhere'd that little bitch go to now? I was right behind her... So, she took him with her, how nice. If you kill him now he'll be stuck in between just like her. Could be fun. Get busy. Rub two sticks together if you have to or just pour it down his throat.
PaulThere's an old woman, a meddling old woman. If she comes in here and she tries to talk to your roommate, kill her.
RolfWhy?
PaulNever mind, just do it.
RolfIm not sure I can, I...
PaulYou can, you betta. Do you know the beauty part? No one will even ask you why you did it, you're craaazzzy.
RolfThats why im seeing you isn't it? Because im crazy?
PaulYou don't really believe that.
PaulHave it your way snout-man, die a slow painful one.
PaulYou're mine now short time, You're all mine.
PaulHow d'ya like that, ya flea bag.
Sally DrusePlease, Dr. Stegman, this woman is get ready to do something...
Dr. Stegman[cutting her off] Oh, getting ready to do something, how interesting. What might that be?
Dr. Stegman[Stegman spots Sally Druse wandering the hospital halls when she was told not to] Nurse, stop that woman! Take her to otology and test her hearing, then confine her to her bed with a slow IV drip.
Sally DruseWhy otology? Why my ears?
Dr. Stegman[to nurse] There's something dreadfully wrong with her hearing, watch this.
Dr. Stegman[screaming] Go to your room! Malinger in your own bed, Mrs. Munchausen! You see? I keep on doing that and every time I turn around she's back wandering the halls. To otology, and then strict bed rest. Go, go, go!
AntubisYou're the witnesses. It's up to you to save her and all the rest.
PaulYou missed the ball, and buddy, that's all at the ol' ball game!