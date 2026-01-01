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Kinoafisha
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Øyevitne
Cast and roles
"Øyevitne" Cast
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"Øyevitne" cast
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Axel Bøyum
Philip
Anneke von der Lippe
Helen
Per Kjerstad
Odin Waage
Henning
Bjørn Skagestad
Yngvild Støen Grotmol
Camilla
Nini Bakke Kristiansen
Tobias Santelmann
Kim Sørensen
Olle
Mahmut Suvakci
Fridtjov Såheim
Tehilla Blad
Marianne Mørk Larsen
Frank Kjosås
Kim Sørensen
Yngve Berven
Ingjerd Egeberg
Anneke von der Lippe
Axel Bøyum
Odin Waage
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