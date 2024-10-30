Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

La legge di Lidia Poët 2023 - 2024, season 2

La legge di Lidia Poët season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows La legge di Lidia Poët Seasons Season 2

La legge di Lidia Poët 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 30 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
La legge di Lidia Poët List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episodio 1
Season 2 Episode 1
30 October 2024
Episodio 2
Season 2 Episode 2
30 October 2024
Episodio 3
Season 2 Episode 3
30 October 2024
Episodio 4
Season 2 Episode 4
30 October 2024
Episodio 5
Season 2 Episode 5
30 October 2024
Episodio 6
Season 2 Episode 6
30 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more