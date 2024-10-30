Menu
La legge di Lidia Poët 2023 - 2024, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
La legge di Lidia Poët
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
30 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
13
votes
La legge di Lidia Poët List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episodio 1
Season 2
Episode 1
30 October 2024
Episodio 2
Season 2
Episode 2
30 October 2024
Episodio 3
Season 2
Episode 3
30 October 2024
Episodio 4
Season 2
Episode 4
30 October 2024
Episodio 5
Season 2
Episode 5
30 October 2024
Episodio 6
Season 2
Episode 6
30 October 2024
TV series release schedule
