Full Swing 2023 - 2025, season 3

Full Swing season 3 poster
Full Swing 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 25 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
Full Swing List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
A Brave New Game
Season 3 Episode 1
25 February 2025
Through Thick and Thin
Season 3 Episode 2
25 February 2025
Don't Call It a Comeback
Season 3 Episode 3
25 February 2025
Carrying the Burden
Season 3 Episode 4
25 February 2025
Two Tickets to Paris
Season 3 Episode 5
25 February 2025
Last Shot
Season 3 Episode 6
25 February 2025
Rebirth
Season 3 Episode 7
25 February 2025
TV series release schedule
