Black Snow 2023 - 2025, season 2

Black Snow season 2 poster
Black Snow
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 1 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 16 votes
Black Snow List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Running
Season 2 Episode 1
1 January 2025
Hope
Season 2 Episode 2
1 January 2025
Ghost
Season 2 Episode 3
8 January 2025
Control
Season 2 Episode 4
15 January 2025
Money
Season 2 Episode 5
22 January 2025
Sapphire
Season 2 Episode 6
29 January 2025
TV series release schedule
