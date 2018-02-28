Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang
18+
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
28 February 2018
Production year
2018
2018
Number of episodes
16
16
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Chu-ri-eui yeo-wang" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
28 February 2018
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
1 March 2018
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
7 March 2018
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
8 March 2018
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
14 March 2018
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
15 March 2018
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
21 March 2018
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
22 March 2018
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
28 March 2018
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
29 March 2018
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
4 April 2018
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
5 April 2018
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
11 April 2018
Episode 14
Season 2
Episode 14
12 April 2018
Episode 15
Season 2
Episode 15
18 April 2018
Episode 16
Season 2
Episode 16
19 April 2018
TV series release schedule
