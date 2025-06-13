Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Kings of Jo'Burg 2020 - 2025, season 3

No poster for this film
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kings of Jo'Burg Seasons Season 3
Kings of Jo'Burg 18+
Season premiere 13 June 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 5 hours 1 minute

Series rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb

Kings of Jo'Burg List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Casualties Of War
Season 3 Episode 1
13 June 2025
Trojan Horse
Season 3 Episode 2
13 June 2025
Desperate Measures
Season 3 Episode 3
13 June 2025
Long Way From Home
Season 3 Episode 4
13 June 2025
No Retreat, No Surrender
Season 3 Episode 5
13 June 2025
Return Of The King
Season 3 Episode 6
13 June 2025
Blood For Blood
Season 3 Episode 7
13 June 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more