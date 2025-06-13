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Kings of Jo'Burg 2020 - 2025, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kings of Jo'Burg
Seasons
Season 3
Kings of Jo'Burg
18+
Season premiere
13 June 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
5 hours 1 minute
Series rating
5.2
Rate
12
votes
5.4
IMDb
Kings of Jo'Burg List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Casualties Of War
Season 3
Episode 1
13 June 2025
Trojan Horse
Season 3
Episode 2
13 June 2025
Desperate Measures
Season 3
Episode 3
13 June 2025
Long Way From Home
Season 3
Episode 4
13 June 2025
No Retreat, No Surrender
Season 3
Episode 5
13 June 2025
Return Of The King
Season 3
Episode 6
13 June 2025
Blood For Blood
Season 3
Episode 7
13 June 2025
TV series release schedule
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