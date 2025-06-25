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The Bear 2022 - 2025, season 4

The Bear season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bear Seasons Season 4
The Bear
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 25 June 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 17 votes
8.5 IMDb

The Bear List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Groundhogs
Season 4 Episode 1
25 June 2025
Soubise
Season 4 Episode 2
25 June 2025
Scallop
Season 4 Episode 3
25 June 2025
Worms
Season 4 Episode 4
25 June 2025
Replicants
Season 4 Episode 5
25 June 2025
Sophie
Season 4 Episode 6
25 June 2025
Bears
Season 4 Episode 7
25 June 2025
Green
Season 4 Episode 8
25 June 2025
Tonnato
Season 4 Episode 9
25 June 2025
Goodbye
Season 4 Episode 10
25 June 2025
TV series release schedule
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