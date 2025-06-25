Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Bear 2022 - 2025, season 4
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Bear
Seasons
Season 4
The Bear
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
25 June 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
17
votes
8.5
IMDb
The Bear List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Groundhogs
Season 4
Episode 1
25 June 2025
Soubise
Season 4
Episode 2
25 June 2025
Scallop
Season 4
Episode 3
25 June 2025
Worms
Season 4
Episode 4
25 June 2025
Replicants
Season 4
Episode 5
25 June 2025
Sophie
Season 4
Episode 6
25 June 2025
Bears
Season 4
Episode 7
25 June 2025
Green
Season 4
Episode 8
25 June 2025
Tonnato
Season 4
Episode 9
25 June 2025
Goodbye
Season 4
Episode 10
25 June 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree