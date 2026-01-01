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History of the World: Part II
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"History of the World: Part II" updates
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History of the World: Part II (2023): 2 nominations
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Mel Brooks
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
George Mandl
,
Stephanie Filo
,
Daniel Flesher
,
Angel Gamboa Bryant
Nominee
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