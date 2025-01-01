Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Comey Rule Quotes

The Comey Rule quotes

Donald Trump I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.
James Comey If we ever put anything above the truth, it's a bell that can never be unrung.
