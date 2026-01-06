Menu
Will Trent 2023 - 2026, season 4
Will Trent
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
6 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.6
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Will Trent season 4 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
... Speaking of Sharks
Season 4
Episode 1
6 January 2026
Love Takes Time
Season 4
Episode 2
13 January 2026
Studio 4B
Season 4
Episode 3
20 January 2026
The Man from Nowhere
Season 4
Episode 4
27 January 2026
Nice to Meet You, Malcolm
Season 4
Episode 5
3 February 2026
One More Time Would be Nice
Season 4
Episode 6
10 February 2026
Guilt Needs Disposal
Season 4
Episode 7
17 February 2026
Call Paul
Season 4
Episode 8
24 February 2026
We're Looking for a Vampire
Season 4
Episode 9
3 March 2026
A Mighty Fine Sky for a Prince
Season 4
Episode 10
10 March 2026
I Hear It Now, I Was Good
Season 4
Episode 11
17 March 2026
I Hear It Now, I Was Good
Season 4
Episode 12
24 March 2026
TV series release schedule
