Will Trent 2023 - 2026, season 4

Will Trent season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Will Trent Seasons Season 4
Will Trent
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 6 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

Will Trent season 4 new episodes release schedule.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
... Speaking of Sharks
Season 4 Episode 1
6 January 2026
Love Takes Time
Season 4 Episode 2
13 January 2026
Studio 4B
Season 4 Episode 3
20 January 2026
The Man from Nowhere
Season 4 Episode 4
27 January 2026
Nice to Meet You, Malcolm
Season 4 Episode 5
3 February 2026
One More Time Would be Nice
Season 4 Episode 6
10 February 2026
Guilt Needs Disposal
Season 4 Episode 7
17 February 2026
Call Paul
Season 4 Episode 8
24 February 2026
We're Looking for a Vampire
Season 4 Episode 9
3 March 2026
A Mighty Fine Sky for a Prince
Season 4 Episode 10
10 March 2026
I Hear It Now, I Was Good
Season 4 Episode 11
17 March 2026
I Hear It Now, I Was Good
Season 4 Episode 12
24 March 2026
