Will Trent 2023, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Will Trent
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
7 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.6
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Will Trent List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
I'm a Guest Here
Season 3
Episode 1
7 January 2025
Sunny-Side Up
Season 3
Episode 2
14 January 2025
You're the One I Want Watching My Back
Season 3
Episode 3
21 January 2025
Floor Is Lava
Season 3
Episode 4
28 January 2025
Breathe with Me
Season 3
Episode 5
4 February 2025
No Faith In Second Chances
Season 3
Episode 6
11 February 2025
Mariachi Shelley's Frankenstein
Season 3
Episode 7
18 February 2025
Abigail B.
Season 3
Episode 8
25 February 2025
This Kid's Gonna Be Alright
Season 3
Episode 9
11 March 2025
Best of Your Recollection
Season 3
Episode 10
18 March 2025
Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams
Season 3
Episode 11
25 March 2025
You're the Worst Person in the World
Season 3
Episode 12
1 April 2025
One of Us Now
Season 3
Episode 13
8 April 2025
Orbit
Season 3
Episode 14
15 April 2025
Push, Jump, Fall
Season 3
Episode 15
22 April 2025
Sounds Like a Plan Stan
Season 3
Episode 16
29 April 2025
Why Hello, Sheriff
Season 3
Episode 17
6 May 2025
Listening to a Heartbeat
Season 3
Episode 18
13 May 2025
