The Franchise
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
The Franchise List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye
Season 1
Episode 1
6 October 2024
Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer
Season 1
Episode 2
13 October 2024
Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost
Season 1
Episode 3
20 October 2024
Scene 83: Enter The Gurgler
Season 1
Episode 4
27 October 2024
Scene 16: Eric's Hospital Scene
Season 1
Episode 5
3 November 2024
Scene 110: Baptism of Fire
Season 1
Episode 6
10 November 2024
Scene 113: The Bridge
Season 1
Episode 7
17 November 2024
Scene 117: The Death of Eye
Season 1
Episode 8
24 November 2024
