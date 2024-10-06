Menu
The Franchise 2024, season 1

The Franchise season 1 poster
The Franchise
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

The Franchise List of episodes

Season 1
Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye
Season 1 Episode 1
6 October 2024
Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer
Season 1 Episode 2
13 October 2024
Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost
Season 1 Episode 3
20 October 2024
Scene 83: Enter The Gurgler
Season 1 Episode 4
27 October 2024
Scene 16: Eric's Hospital Scene
Season 1 Episode 5
3 November 2024
Scene 110: Baptism of Fire
Season 1 Episode 6
10 November 2024
Scene 113: The Bridge
Season 1 Episode 7
17 November 2024
Scene 117: The Death of Eye
Season 1 Episode 8
24 November 2024
