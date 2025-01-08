Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
I Am a Killer 2018 - 2025, season 6
No poster for this film
I Am a Killer
Seasons
Season 6
I Am a Killer
18+
Season premiere
8 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
TBA
Season 6
Episode 1
8 January 2025
A Mother's Choice Pt. 2
Season 6
Episode 2
8 January 2025
Defense of Another
Season 6
Episode 3
8 January 2025
A Common Purpose
Season 6
Episode 4
8 January 2025
Time Bomb
Season 6
Episode 5
8 January 2025
Choices
Season 6
Episode 6
8 January 2025
