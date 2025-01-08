Menu
I Am a Killer 2018 - 2025, season 6

Kinoafisha TV Shows I Am a Killer Seasons Season 6
I Am a Killer 18+
Season premiere 8 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

I Am a Killer List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
TBA
Season 6 Episode 1
8 January 2025
A Mother's Choice Pt. 2
Season 6 Episode 2
8 January 2025
Defense of Another
Season 6 Episode 3
8 January 2025
A Common Purpose
Season 6 Episode 4
8 January 2025
Time Bomb
Season 6 Episode 5
8 January 2025
Choices
Season 6 Episode 6
8 January 2025
