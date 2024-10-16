Menu
I Am a Killer 2018, season 5
I Am a Killer
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
16 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
I Am a Killer List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Redemption
Season 5
Episode 1
16 October 2024
Lost Innocence
Season 5
Episode 2
16 October 2024
Lives Lost
Season 5
Episode 3
16 October 2024
If Things Were Different
Season 5
Episode 4
16 October 2024
Loved to Death
Season 5
Episode 5
16 October 2024
A Brutal Outcome
Season 5
Episode 6
16 October 2024
