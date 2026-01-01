Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Music Supervision

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominee