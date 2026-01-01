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Kinoafisha TV Shows Daisy Jones & The Six Awards

"Daisy Jones & The Six" updates

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Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
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