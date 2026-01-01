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Daisy Jones & The Six
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Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
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