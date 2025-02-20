Menu
Zero Day 2025, season 1

Zero Day
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

"Zero Day" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
20 February 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
20 February 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
20 February 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
20 February 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
20 February 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
20 February 2025
