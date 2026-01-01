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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Blacklist Awards

"The Blacklist" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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