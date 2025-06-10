Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Yakhanyoungwoong
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Yakhanyoungwoong»
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Q&A
Статьи о сериале «Yakhanyoungwoong»
All info
No Less Popular Than The Hit 'Squid Game': This K-Drama Blew Up The Netflix Charts in 2025 — Fans are Demanding Season 3
Rating on IMDb a strong 8.4!
Write review
10 June 2025 22:01
'Weak Hero Class 1' – The Silent Student Who Snaps: Brutality, Brotherhood, and Betrayal in One Relentless K-Drama
What if the smallest lad in class held the sharpest edge?
Write review
6 May 2025 08:00
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree