Still from 'Weak Hero Class 2'
No Less Popular Than The Hit 'Squid Game': This K-Drama Blew Up The Netflix Charts in 2025 — Fans are Demanding Season 3 Rating on IMDb a strong 8.4!
10 June 2025 22:01
Still from the series 'Weak Hero Class 1'
'Weak Hero Class 1' – The Silent Student Who Snaps: Brutality, Brotherhood, and Betrayal in One Relentless K-Drama What if the smallest lad in class held the sharpest edge?
6 May 2025 08:00
