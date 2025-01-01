Menu
Good Night, and Good Luck
Quotes
Good Night, and Good Luck quotes
Edward R. Murrow
I believe in this system Don. As disastrous as it could seem at time, I believe in it. We designed it to fix it. In madness they built it into the constitution for Christ sake
