Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Transformers: EarthSpark 2022, season 3

Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Transformers: EarthSpark Seasons Season 3
Transformers: EarthSpark
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 25 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

3.6
Rate 13 votes
3.8 IMDb

Transformers: EarthSpark List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Need for Read
Season 3 Episode 1
25 October 2024
Attack on the Drive-In Movie
Season 3 Episode 2
25 October 2024
The Great Escape
Season 3 Episode 3
25 October 2024
No Soldier Left Behind
Season 3 Episode 4
25 October 2024
Fire and Ice
Season 3 Episode 5
25 October 2024
The Truth Is Out There
Season 3 Episode 6
25 October 2024
Judgement Day
Season 3 Episode 7
25 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more