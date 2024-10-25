Menu
Transformers: EarthSpark 2022, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Transformers: EarthSpark
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
25 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
3 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
3.6
Rate
13
votes
3.8
IMDb
Transformers: EarthSpark List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Need for Read
Season 3
Episode 1
25 October 2024
Attack on the Drive-In Movie
Season 3
Episode 2
25 October 2024
The Great Escape
Season 3
Episode 3
25 October 2024
No Soldier Left Behind
Season 3
Episode 4
25 October 2024
Fire and Ice
Season 3
Episode 5
25 October 2024
The Truth Is Out There
Season 3
Episode 6
25 October 2024
Judgement Day
Season 3
Episode 7
25 October 2024
TV series release schedule
