Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Rabbit Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Black Rabbit

  • New York City, New York, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Exterior location of Black Rabbit restaurant
279 Water Street, New York City, New York, USA
Standing atop of the restaurant with bridge in background
Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
Filming Dates

  • 19 April 2024 - 25 September 2024
