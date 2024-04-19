Menu
Black Rabbit
Filming Dates & Locations
Filming Locations: Black Rabbit
New York City, New York, USA
Iconic scenes & Locations
Exterior location of Black Rabbit restaurant
279 Water Street, New York City, New York, USA
Standing atop of the restaurant with bridge in background
Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
Filming Dates
19 April 2024 - 25 September 2024
