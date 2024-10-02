Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Unsolved Mysteries 2020 - 2024, season 5

Unsolved Mysteries season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Unsolved Mysteries Seasons Season 5
Unsolved Mysteries 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 2 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Unsolved Mysteries List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Park Bench Murders
Season 5 Episode 1
2 October 2024
My Paranormal Partner
Season 5 Episode 2
2 October 2024
Mysterious Mutilations
Season 5 Episode 3
2 October 2024
The Roswell UFO Incident
Season 5 Episode 4
2 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more