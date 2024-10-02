Menu
Unsolved Mysteries 2020 - 2024, season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Unsolved Mysteries
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
2 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7.3
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Park Bench Murders
Season 5
Episode 1
2 October 2024
My Paranormal Partner
Season 5
Episode 2
2 October 2024
Mysterious Mutilations
Season 5
Episode 3
2 October 2024
The Roswell UFO Incident
Season 5
Episode 4
2 October 2024
