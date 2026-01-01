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Children of Dune
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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