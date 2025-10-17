Menu
Fire Country 2022 - 2026, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Fire Country
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
17 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
Fire Country season 4 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Goodbye for Now
Season 4
Episode 1
17 October 2025
Not a Stray
Season 4
Episode 2
24 October 2025
The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal
Season 4
Episode 3
31 October 2025
Like a Wounded Wildebeest
Season 4
Episode 4
7 November 2025
Happy First Day, Manny
Season 4
Episode 5
14 November 2025
A Long Conversation
Season 4
Episode 6
21 November 2025
Three Booms
Season 4
Episode 7
5 December 2025
Fresh Start
Season 4
Episode 8
12 December 2025
Who Owns the Dirt
Season 4
Episode 9
19 December 2025
TBA
Season 4
Episode 10
27 February 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 11
6 March 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 12
13 March 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 13
3 April 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 14
10 April 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 15
17 April 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 16
24 April 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 17
1 May 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 18
8 May 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 19
15 May 2026
TBA
Season 4
Episode 20
22 May 2026
