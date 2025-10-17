Menu
Fire Country 2022 - 2026, season 4

Fire Country season 4 poster
Fire Country
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 17 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

6.9
7.1 IMDb

Fire Country season 4 new episodes release schedule.

Goodbye for Now
Season 4 Episode 1
17 October 2025
Not a Stray
Season 4 Episode 2
24 October 2025
The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal
Season 4 Episode 3
31 October 2025
Like a Wounded Wildebeest
Season 4 Episode 4
7 November 2025
Happy First Day, Manny
Season 4 Episode 5
14 November 2025
A Long Conversation
Season 4 Episode 6
21 November 2025
Three Booms
Season 4 Episode 7
5 December 2025
Fresh Start
Season 4 Episode 8
12 December 2025
Who Owns the Dirt
Season 4 Episode 9
19 December 2025
TBA
Season 4 Episode 10
27 February 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 11
6 March 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 12
13 March 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 13
3 April 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 14
10 April 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 15
17 April 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 16
24 April 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 17
1 May 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 18
8 May 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 19
15 May 2026
TBA
Season 4 Episode 20
22 May 2026
