Fire Country 2022, season 3
Fire Country
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
What the Bride Said
Season 3
Episode 1
18 October 2024
Firing Squad
Season 3
Episode 2
25 October 2024
Welcome to the Cult
Season 3
Episode 3
1 November 2024
Keep Your Cool
Season 3
Episode 4
8 November 2024
Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy
Season 3
Episode 5
15 November 2024
Not Without My Birds
Season 3
Episode 6
22 November 2024
False Alarm
Season 3
Episode 7
6 December 2024
Promise Me
Season 3
Episode 8
13 December 2024
Coming in Hot
Season 3
Episode 9
31 January 2025
The Leone Way
Season 3
Episode 10
7 February 2025
Fare Thee Well
Season 3
Episode 11
14 February 2025
I'm The One Who Just Goes Away
Season 3
Episode 12
21 February 2025
My Team
Season 3
Episode 13
28 February 2025
Death Trap
Season 3
Episode 14
7 March 2025
One Last Time
Season 3
Episode 15
14 March 2025
Dirty Money
Season 3
Episode 16
4 April 2025
Fire and Ice
Season 3
Episode 17
11 April 2025
Eyes and Ears Everywhere
Season 3
Episode 18
18 April 2025
A Change in the Wind
Season 3
Episode 19
25 April 2025
I'd Do It Again
Season 3
Episode 20
25 April 2025
