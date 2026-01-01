Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows North Shore Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: North Shore

  • Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • O'ahu, Hawaii, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Grand Waimea Hotel and Resort
Turtle Bay Resort, O'ahu, Hawaii, USA
location
Gadigal Country, New South Wales, Australia
location
Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia
location
North Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
Hawaii, USA
location
Lower North Shore, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
Mosman, New South Wales, Australia
location
Sydney Harbour, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
New South Wales, Australia
