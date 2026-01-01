Menu
North Shore
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
Filming Locations: North Shore
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
O'ahu, Hawaii, USA
Iconic scenes & Locations
Grand Waimea Hotel and Resort
Turtle Bay Resort, O'ahu, Hawaii, USA
location
Gadigal Country, New South Wales, Australia
location
Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia
location
North Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
Hawaii, USA
location
Lower North Shore, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
Mosman, New South Wales, Australia
location
Sydney Harbour, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
location
New South Wales, Australia
