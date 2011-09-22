The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 20 season 5
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 5 all episodes
The Skank Reflex Analysis
Season 5 / Episode 122 September 2011
The Infestation Hypothesis
Season 5 / Episode 222 September 2011
The Pulled Groin Extrapolation
Season 5 / Episode 329 September 2011
The Wiggly Finger Catalyst
Season 5 / Episode 46 October 2011
The Russian Rocket Reaction
Season 5 / Episode 513 October 2011
The Rhinitis Revelation
Season 5 / Episode 620 October 2011
The Good Guy Fluctuation
Season 5 / Episode 727 October 2011
The Isolation Permutation
Season 5 / Episode 83 November 2011
The Ornithophobia Diffusion
Season 5 / Episode 910 November 2011
The Flaming Spittoon Acquisition
Season 5 / Episode 1017 November 2011
The Speckerman Recurrence
Season 5 / Episode 118 December 2011
The Shiny Trinket Maneuver
Season 5 / Episode 1212 January 2012
The Recombination Hypothesis
Season 5 / Episode 1319 January 2012
The Beta Test Initiation
Season 5 / Episode 1426 January 2012
The Friendship Contraction
Season 5 / Episode 152 February 2012
The Vacation Solution
Season 5 / Episode 169 February 2012
The Rothman Disintegration
Season 5 / Episode 1716 February 2012
The Werewolf Transformation
Season 5 / Episode 1823 February 2012
The Weekend Vortex
Season 5 / Episode 198 March 2012
The Transporter Malfunction
Season 5 / Episode 2029 March 2012
The Hawking Excitation
Season 5 / Episode 215 April 2012
The Stag Convergence
Season 5 / Episode 2226 April 2012
The Launch Acceleration
Season 5 / Episode 233 May 2012
The Countdown Reflection
Season 5 / Episode 2410 May 2012
Episode description
В 5 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Раджеш устал от попыток познакомиться и просит родителей сосватать его. А Пенни решает немного порадовать Леонарда и Шелдона и дарит им коллекционные, ни разу не открытые телепорты из «Стартрека».
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