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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 5 Episode 20

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 20 season 5

8.2 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 5 all episodes
The Skank Reflex Analysis
Season 5 / Episode 1 22 September 2011
The Infestation Hypothesis
Season 5 / Episode 2 22 September 2011
The Pulled Groin Extrapolation
Season 5 / Episode 3 29 September 2011
The Wiggly Finger Catalyst
Season 5 / Episode 4 6 October 2011
The Russian Rocket Reaction
Season 5 / Episode 5 13 October 2011
The Rhinitis Revelation
Season 5 / Episode 6 20 October 2011
The Good Guy Fluctuation
Season 5 / Episode 7 27 October 2011
The Isolation Permutation
Season 5 / Episode 8 3 November 2011
The Ornithophobia Diffusion
Season 5 / Episode 9 10 November 2011
The Flaming Spittoon Acquisition
Season 5 / Episode 10 17 November 2011
The Speckerman Recurrence
Season 5 / Episode 11 8 December 2011
The Shiny Trinket Maneuver
Season 5 / Episode 12 12 January 2012
The Recombination Hypothesis
Season 5 / Episode 13 19 January 2012
The Beta Test Initiation
Season 5 / Episode 14 26 January 2012
The Friendship Contraction
Season 5 / Episode 15 2 February 2012
The Vacation Solution
Season 5 / Episode 16 9 February 2012
The Rothman Disintegration
Season 5 / Episode 17 16 February 2012
The Werewolf Transformation
Season 5 / Episode 18 23 February 2012
The Weekend Vortex
Season 5 / Episode 19 8 March 2012
The Transporter Malfunction
Season 5 / Episode 20 29 March 2012
The Hawking Excitation
Season 5 / Episode 21 5 April 2012
The Stag Convergence
Season 5 / Episode 22 26 April 2012
The Launch Acceleration
Season 5 / Episode 23 3 May 2012
The Countdown Reflection
Season 5 / Episode 24 10 May 2012
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Раджеш устал от попыток познакомиться и просит родителей сосватать его. А Пенни решает немного порадовать Леонарда и Шелдона и дарит им коллекционные, ни разу не открытые телепорты из «Стартрека».

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