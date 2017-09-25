The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 15 season 11
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10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 all episodes
The Proposal Proposal
Season 11 / Episode 125 September 2017
The Retraction Reaction
Season 11 / Episode 22 October 2017
The Relaxation Integration
Season 11 / Episode 39 October 2017
The Explosion Implosion
Season 11 / Episode 416 October 2017
The Collaboration Contamination
Season 11 / Episode 523 October 2017
The Proton Regeneration
Season 11 / Episode 62 November 2017
The Geology Methodology
Season 11 / Episode 79 November 2017
The Tesla Recoil
Season 11 / Episode 816 November 2017
The Bitcoin Entanglement
Season 11 / Episode 930 November 2017
The Confidence Erosion
Season 11 / Episode 107 December 2017
The Celebration Reverberation
Season 11 / Episode 1114 December 2017
The Matrimonial Metric
Season 11 / Episode 124 January 2018
The Solo Oscillation
Season 11 / Episode 1311 January 2018
The Separation Triangulation
Season 11 / Episode 1418 January 2018
The Novelization Correlation
Season 11 / Episode 151 February 2018
The Neonatal Nomenclature
Season 11 / Episode 161 March 2018
The Athenaeum Allocation
Season 11 / Episode 178 March 2018
The Gates Excitation
Season 11 / Episode 1829 March 2018
The Tenant Disassociation
Season 11 / Episode 195 April 2018
The Reclusive Potential
Season 11 / Episode 2012 April 2018
The Comet Polarization
Season 11 / Episode 2119 April 2018
The Monetary Insufficiency
Season 11 / Episode 2226 April 2018
The Sibling Realignment
Season 11 / Episode 233 May 2018
The Bow Tie Asymmetry
Season 11 / Episode 2410 May 2018
Episode description
В 11 сезоне 15 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Шелдон смиряется с Уитоном в роли нового Профессора Протона, но психует, когда видит Говарда в качестве гостя программы. А Леонард всерьез берется за написание детективного рассказа.
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