Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 11 Episode 15

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 15 season 11

7.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 all episodes
The Proposal Proposal
Season 11 / Episode 1 25 September 2017
The Retraction Reaction
Season 11 / Episode 2 2 October 2017
The Relaxation Integration
Season 11 / Episode 3 9 October 2017
The Explosion Implosion
Season 11 / Episode 4 16 October 2017
The Collaboration Contamination
Season 11 / Episode 5 23 October 2017
The Proton Regeneration
Season 11 / Episode 6 2 November 2017
The Geology Methodology
Season 11 / Episode 7 9 November 2017
The Tesla Recoil
Season 11 / Episode 8 16 November 2017
The Bitcoin Entanglement
Season 11 / Episode 9 30 November 2017
The Confidence Erosion
Season 11 / Episode 10 7 December 2017
The Celebration Reverberation
Season 11 / Episode 11 14 December 2017
The Matrimonial Metric
Season 11 / Episode 12 4 January 2018
The Solo Oscillation
Season 11 / Episode 13 11 January 2018
The Separation Triangulation
Season 11 / Episode 14 18 January 2018
The Novelization Correlation
Season 11 / Episode 15 1 February 2018
The Neonatal Nomenclature
Season 11 / Episode 16 1 March 2018
The Athenaeum Allocation
Season 11 / Episode 17 8 March 2018
The Gates Excitation
Season 11 / Episode 18 29 March 2018
The Tenant Disassociation
Season 11 / Episode 19 5 April 2018
The Reclusive Potential
Season 11 / Episode 20 12 April 2018
The Comet Polarization
Season 11 / Episode 21 19 April 2018
The Monetary Insufficiency
Season 11 / Episode 22 26 April 2018
The Sibling Realignment
Season 11 / Episode 23 3 May 2018
The Bow Tie Asymmetry
Season 11 / Episode 24 10 May 2018
Episode description

В 11 сезоне 15 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Шелдон смиряется с Уитоном в роли нового Профессора Протона, но психует, когда видит Говарда в качестве гостя программы. А Леонард всерьез берется за написание детективного рассказа.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok 1137 comments
Obsession
Obsession 25 comments
Feef
Feef 3 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more