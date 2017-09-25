The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 12 season 11
7.5Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 all episodes
The Proposal Proposal
Season 11 / Episode 125 September 2017
The Retraction Reaction
Season 11 / Episode 22 October 2017
The Relaxation Integration
Season 11 / Episode 39 October 2017
The Explosion Implosion
Season 11 / Episode 416 October 2017
The Collaboration Contamination
Season 11 / Episode 523 October 2017
The Proton Regeneration
Season 11 / Episode 62 November 2017
The Geology Methodology
Season 11 / Episode 79 November 2017
The Tesla Recoil
Season 11 / Episode 816 November 2017
The Bitcoin Entanglement
Season 11 / Episode 930 November 2017
The Confidence Erosion
Season 11 / Episode 107 December 2017
The Celebration Reverberation
Season 11 / Episode 1114 December 2017
The Matrimonial Metric
Season 11 / Episode 124 January 2018
The Solo Oscillation
Season 11 / Episode 1311 January 2018
The Separation Triangulation
Season 11 / Episode 1418 January 2018
The Novelization Correlation
Season 11 / Episode 151 February 2018
The Neonatal Nomenclature
Season 11 / Episode 161 March 2018
The Athenaeum Allocation
Season 11 / Episode 178 March 2018
The Gates Excitation
Season 11 / Episode 1829 March 2018
The Tenant Disassociation
Season 11 / Episode 195 April 2018
The Reclusive Potential
Season 11 / Episode 2012 April 2018
The Comet Polarization
Season 11 / Episode 2119 April 2018
The Monetary Insufficiency
Season 11 / Episode 2226 April 2018
The Sibling Realignment
Season 11 / Episode 233 May 2018
The Bow Tie Asymmetry
Season 11 / Episode 2410 May 2018
Episode description
В 11 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва», чтобы снять с себя ответственность за выбор шафера и подружки невесты, Шелдон и Эми устраивают эксперимент с участием друзей и записывают баллы, которые те зарабатывают, сами того не ведая.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email