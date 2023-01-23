Menu
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2 watch online
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
18+
Season premiere
23 January 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
7 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.4
IMDb
"The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
23 January 2023
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
24 January 2023
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
25 January 2023
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
30 January 2023
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
31 January 2023
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
1 February 2023
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
6 February 2023
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
7 February 2023
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
8 February 2023
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
13 February 2023
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
14 February 2023
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
15 February 2023
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
20 February 2023
Episode 14
Season 2
Episode 14
21 February 2023
Episode 15
Season 2
Episode 15
22 February 2023
Episode 16
Season 2
Episode 16
21 March 2023
TV series release schedule
