The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2 watch online

Kinoafisha TV Shows The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Seasons Season 2
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem 18+
Season premiere 23 January 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 7 hours 44 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb

"The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
23 January 2023
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
24 January 2023
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
25 January 2023
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
30 January 2023
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
31 January 2023
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
1 February 2023
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
6 February 2023
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
7 February 2023
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
8 February 2023
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
13 February 2023
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
14 February 2023
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
15 February 2023
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
20 February 2023
Episode 14
Season 2 Episode 14
21 February 2023
Episode 15
Season 2 Episode 15
22 February 2023
Episode 16
Season 2 Episode 16
21 March 2023
