Tell Me Lies 2022 - 2026, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Q&A
Tell Me Lies
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
13 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
17
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Tell Me Lies" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
You F*cked It, Friend
Season 3
Episode 1
13 January 2026
We Can't Help It If We Are a Problem
Season 3
Episode 2
13 January 2026
Repent
Season 3
Episode 3
13 January 2026
Fix Me Up, Girl
Season 3
Episode 4
20 January 2026
I'd Like to Hold Her Head Under Water
Season 3
Episode 5
27 January 2026
I Don't Cry When I'm Sad Anymore
Season 3
Episode 6
3 February 2026
I Will Promise Not to Sting
Season 3
Episode 7
10 February 2026
Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?
Season 3
Episode 8
17 February 2026
