Tell Me Lies 2022 - 2026, season 3

Tell Me Lies season 3 poster
Tell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 13 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 17 votes
7.1 IMDb

"Tell Me Lies" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule

Season 3
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
You F*cked It, Friend
Season 3 Episode 1
13 January 2026
We Can't Help It If We Are a Problem
Season 3 Episode 2
13 January 2026
Repent
Season 3 Episode 3
13 January 2026
Fix Me Up, Girl
Season 3 Episode 4
20 January 2026
I'd Like to Hold Her Head Under Water
Season 3 Episode 5
27 January 2026
I Don't Cry When I'm Sad Anymore
Season 3 Episode 6
3 February 2026
I Will Promise Not to Sting
Season 3 Episode 7
10 February 2026
Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?
Season 3 Episode 8
17 February 2026
