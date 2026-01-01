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A Gentleman in Moscow
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Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Titles & Graphic Identity
Nominee
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