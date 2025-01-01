Elizabeth ZottWell, also politics and favoritism and general unfairness. But yes, mostly sex discrimination.
Calvin EvansI don't understand. Why would anyone discriminate based on something as intellectually non-determinative as gender?
Calvin EvansHey, I just... I want to apologize once more for the other day. I was, uh...
Elizabeth Zott[Elizabeth interrupts] I can't accept your apology. I-I would like to, but you don't know what you're apologizing for. And so the entire exercise is meaningless. Yes, I did borrow some of your ribose. Some of a very plentiful supply, if I might add. But you have all the resources, and the rapt attention of the entire scientific community, and you take it for granted. You must be intelligent, based upon your myriad of accomplishments. But you walk around like a... like a... like a paranoid, ungrateful, fragile man. So to respond to your comment earlier, I don't hate you. I just-I don't like you.
Dr. Robert DonattiMiss Zott, I supervise over a hundred of the country's finest chemists, who in turn generate groundbreaking work. They use equipment worth thousands of dollars to generate said work. And so when I hear that a lab tech is using our equipment after hours without proper supervision, it gives me pause.
Elizabeth ZottSir, I can explain. I have my Master's in chemistry from UCLA, where I studied cellular metabolism of nucleic acids. With all that said, I have been working in my off-hours, never on the clock, conducting my own experiments on abiogenesis. I am synthesizing simple, small molecules into nucleotides and nucleic acids. My research is very promising, and I intend to submit for the Remson.
Dr. Robert DonattiYoung lady, setting aside the fact that you're using lab equipment without proper supervision of a chemist...