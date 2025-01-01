Dr. Robert Donatti Miss Zott, I supervise over a hundred of the country's finest chemists, who in turn generate groundbreaking work. They use equipment worth thousands of dollars to generate said work. And so when I hear that a lab tech is using our equipment after hours without proper supervision, it gives me pause.

Elizabeth Zott Sir, I can explain. I have my Master's in chemistry from UCLA, where I studied cellular metabolism of nucleic acids. With all that said, I have been working in my off-hours, never on the clock, conducting my own experiments on abiogenesis. I am synthesizing simple, small molecules into nucleotides and nucleic acids. My research is very promising, and I intend to submit for the Remson.

Dr. Robert Donatti Young lady, setting aside the fact that you're using lab equipment without proper supervision of a chemist...

Elizabeth Zott [Zott interrupts] I am a chemist.

Dr. Robert Donatti Our chemist have PhD's. I could never put the Hastings name on the submission of a lab tech that's proudly waving around her Master's from UCLA.

Elizabeth Zott I was top of my class...

Dr. Robert Donatti Miss Zott...

Elizabeth Zott ...and I believe the work will speak for itself.