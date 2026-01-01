Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Nominee

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominee

Outstanding Main Title Design

Nominee