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Kinoafisha TV Shows Lessons in Chemistry Awards

"Lessons in Chemistry" updates

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Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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