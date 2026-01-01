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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Palace Awards

"The Palace" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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