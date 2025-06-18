Menu
The Buccaneers 2023, season 2

The Buccaneers season 2 poster
The Buccaneers 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 18 June 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb

The Buccaneers List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
The Duchess of Tintagel
Season 2 Episode 1
18 June 2025
Holy Grail
Season 2 Episode 2
25 June 2025
Get Her Out
Season 2 Episode 3
2 July 2025
Ice Cream
Season 2 Episode 4
9 July 2025
A Whole Love
Season 2 Episode 5
16 July 2025
Every Single Piece of My Heart
Season 2 Episode 6
23 July 2025
All Rise
Season 2 Episode 7
30 July 2025
She Knows
Season 2 Episode 8
6 August 2025
