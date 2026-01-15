Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Upshaws 2021 - 2026, season 7

The Upshaws season 7 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Upshaws Seasons Season 7
The Upshaws 12+
Original title Season 7
Title Сезон 7
Season premiere 15 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb

The Upshaws List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
The Black-Lash
Season 7 Episode 1
15 January 2026
Save Face
Season 7 Episode 2
15 January 2026
Gone Awry
Season 7 Episode 3
15 January 2026
Indy Streets
Season 7 Episode 4
15 January 2026
Cold Shoulder
Season 7 Episode 5
15 January 2026
Hole-y Hell
Season 7 Episode 6
15 January 2026
Great Points
Season 7 Episode 7
15 January 2026
Worked Up
Season 7 Episode 8
15 January 2026
Election Day
Season 7 Episode 9
15 January 2026
I Swear
Season 7 Episode 10
15 January 2026
Help Less
Season 7 Episode 11
15 January 2026
Bon Voyage
Season 7 Episode 12
15 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more