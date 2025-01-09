Menu
The Upshaws 2021, season 6
The Upshaws
12+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
9 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
The Upshaws List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Gone, But...
Season 6
Episode 1
9 January 2025
She's Back
Season 6
Episode 2
9 January 2025
Running Numbers
Season 6
Episode 3
9 January 2025
Hold Up
Season 6
Episode 4
9 January 2025
Grifter, Grifter
Season 6
Episode 5
9 January 2025
Who, Me?
Season 6
Episode 6
9 January 2025
Tee'd Off
Season 6
Episode 7
9 January 2025
& Son
Season 6
Episode 8
9 January 2025
Lost Causes
Season 6
Episode 9
9 January 2025
Buy Now
Season 6
Episode 10
9 January 2025
TV series release schedule
