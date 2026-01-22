Menu
Hudozhnik season 2 watch online
Season 2
Художник
18+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
22 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
10 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Hudozhnik" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2
Episode 1
22 January 2026
Серия 2
Season 2
Episode 2
22 January 2026
Серия 3
Season 2
Episode 3
22 January 2026
Серия 4
Season 2
Episode 4
22 January 2026
Серия 5
Season 2
Episode 5
29 January 2026
Серия 6
Season 2
Episode 6
29 January 2026
Серия 7
Season 2
Episode 7
5 February 2026
Серия 8
Season 2
Episode 8
5 February 2026
Серия 9
Season 2
Episode 9
12 February 2026
Серия 10
Season 2
Episode 10
12 February 2026
Серия 11
Season 2
Episode 11
19 February 2026
Серия 12
Season 2
Episode 12
19 February 2026
