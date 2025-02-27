Menu
Mezarlık 2022 - 2025, season 2
Mezarlık
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.2
7.3
IMDb
Mezarlık List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Dilsiz Şeytan Bölüm 1
Season 2
Episode 1
27 February 2025
Dilsiz Şeytan Bölüm 2
Season 2
Episode 2
27 February 2025
Belladonna Bölüm 1
Season 2
Episode 3
27 February 2025
Belladonna Bölüm 2
Season 2
Episode 4
27 February 2025
Hayırsız Ada Bölüm 1
Season 2
Episode 5
27 February 2025
Hayırsız Ada Bölüm 2
Season 2
Episode 6
27 February 2025
Nostos Algos Bölüm 1
Season 2
Episode 7
27 February 2025
Nostos Algos Bölüm 2
Season 2
Episode 8
27 February 2025
TV series release schedule
