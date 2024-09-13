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Ayak İşleri 2021 - 2024, season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ayak İşleri
Seasons
Season 4
Ayak İşleri
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
13 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
13
votes
8.4
IMDb
Ayak İşleri List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
1. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 1
13 September 2024
2. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 2
13 September 2024
3. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 3
20 September 2024
4. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 4
27 September 2024
5. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 5
4 October 2024
6. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 6
11 October 2024
7. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 7
18 October 2024
8. Bölüm
Season 4
Episode 8
25 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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