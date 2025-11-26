Menu
Prehistoric Planet 2022 - 2025, season 3
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prehistoric Planet
Seasons
Season 3
Prehistoric Planet
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
26 November 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
3 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
13
votes
8.4
IMDb
"Prehistoric Planet" season 3 list of episodes.
The Big Freeze
Season 3
Episode 1
26 November 2025
New Lands
Season 3
Episode 2
26 November 2025
Desert Lands
Season 3
Episode 3
26 November 2025
Grass Lands
Season 3
Episode 4
26 November 2025
The Big Melt
Season 3
Episode 5
26 November 2025
TV series release schedule
