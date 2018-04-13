Menu
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 2018, season 4
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu
16+
Title
Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory
Season premiere
13 April 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
7.5
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Zero Hour
Season 4
Episode 1
13 April 2018
Damage Control
Season 4
Episode 2
20 April 2018
Big One Percent
Season 4
Episode 3
27 April 2018
On My Own
Season 4
Episode 4
4 May 2018
Intermission
Season 4
Episode 5
11 May 2018
Welcome to the Jungle
Season 4
Episode 6
18 May 2018
Rotten Repose
Season 4
Episode 7
25 May 2018
One-Man Force
Season 4
Episode 8
1 June 2018
The Fallen Witch
Season 4
Episode 9
8 June 2018
Onward, Onward
Season 4
Episode 10
15 June 2018
Stormy Night
Season 4
Episode 11
19 July 2018
Make My Day
Season 4
Episode 12
19 July 2018
