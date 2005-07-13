Menu
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 2018 season 3
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu
16+
Title
Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid
Season premiere
13 July 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
4 hours 59 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu" season 3 list of episodes.
Ending Day By Day
Season 3
Episode 1
13 July 2005
Scenes Underwater
Season 3
Episode 2
20 July 2005
The Dungeon and The Dragon
Season 3
Episode 3
27 July 2005
Daylight
Season 3
Episode 4
3 August 2005
Lovely Sicilia
Season 3
Episode 5
10 August 2005
Edge of Heaven
Season 3
Episode 6
17 August 2005
Left Behind
Season 3
Episode 7
24 August 2005
Jungle Groove
Season 3
Episode 8
14 September 2005
Her Problem
Season 3
Episode 9
21 September 2005
The Two Hong Kongs
Season 3
Episode 10
28 September 2005
His Problem
Season 3
Episode 11
5 October 2005
Burning Hong Kong
Season 3
Episode 12
12 October 2005
Continuing Day by Day
Season 3
Episode 13
19 October 2005
