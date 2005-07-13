Menu
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 2018 season 3

Title Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid
Season premiere 13 July 2005
Production year 2005
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 4 hours 59 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Ending Day By Day
Season 3 Episode 1
13 July 2005
Scenes Underwater
Season 3 Episode 2
20 July 2005
The Dungeon and The Dragon
Season 3 Episode 3
27 July 2005
Daylight
Season 3 Episode 4
3 August 2005
Lovely Sicilia
Season 3 Episode 5
10 August 2005
Edge of Heaven
Season 3 Episode 6
17 August 2005
Left Behind
Season 3 Episode 7
24 August 2005
Jungle Groove
Season 3 Episode 8
14 September 2005
Her Problem
Season 3 Episode 9
21 September 2005
The Two Hong Kongs
Season 3 Episode 10
28 September 2005
His Problem
Season 3 Episode 11
5 October 2005
Burning Hong Kong
Season 3 Episode 12
12 October 2005
Continuing Day by Day
Season 3 Episode 13
19 October 2005
