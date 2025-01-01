Issei Tsubaki
Sagara! Sagara! Sagara!
[can't see because his glasses aren't on and he is looking for Sousuke among the class]
Sousuke Sagara
Put your glasses on, Tsubaki
Issei Tsubaki
Shut up! Why didn't you make it to the duel?
Sousuke Sagara
What duel?
Issei Tsubaki
Don't play stupid, you know I put a letter of challenge in your locker yesterday!
Kaname Chidori
[slides over] So that was a letter of challenge
Sousuke Sagara
That's news to me...
Issei Tsubaki
What? You mean you didn't read it?
Sousuke Sagara
I'm afraid I couldn't I blew it up.
Issei Tsubaki
What are you, some kind of freak? Take this, Sagara!
Issei Tsubaki
[takes the Janitor down instead with the move he had intended to hit Sousuke with] Well, have you learned your lesson, Sagara?