Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu Quotes

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu quotes

Sgt. Sagara Sousuke [to a dating simulation that has just dumped him] Wait! If you cut off negotiations, it can only lead to war. Accept a truce, and I will listen to whatever you have to say. Let's work toward a compromise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Sagara Sousuke [pulls a gun on a boy harassing Kaname] I'll let you go this time but if I see you doing this again, I'll come after you and all your relatives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Sagara Sousuke [to dating sim] I'm not a nerd, I'm a specialist!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaname Chidori I don't have any regrets. I'm glad I met you, Sousuke Sagara.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sousuke Sagara [to a mass of hysterical students] What are you people crying for?
Kaname Chidori Quiet, you! We're all busy reflecting on the human conscience right now. You just stay over there and die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Sagara Sousuke There is not a problem.
Kaname Chidori Shut up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sousuke Sagara [after realizing Kaname is on a date with another guy] Well, now I understand the relieved. I feel very situation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ms. Kagurazaka As this is an activity outside school grounds I ask that everybody act in an appropriate manner
[turning harshly to Sousuke]
Ms. Kagurazaka Especially Sagara! Is that understood?
Sousuke Sagara Yes, ma'am. I shall put my skills to good use to defend the honor of our cherished school, it's a privilege, ma'am!
Ms. Kagurazaka I mean, do you understand the meaning of the word "appropriate"?
Sousuke Sagara Yes. I will make sure to use the appropriate weapon.
Ms. Kagurazaka No!
[the entire class winces]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yakuza thug [pointing to Kaname] She's the one who sicced that freakin' Bonta Kun on us!
Kaname Chidori [while standing behind Sousuke] Yeah, you wanna fight? I'll summon Bonta-Kun again! He'll fumoffu your ass until you cry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Issei Tsubaki Sagara! Sagara! Sagara!
[can't see because his glasses aren't on and he is looking for Sousuke among the class]
Sousuke Sagara Put your glasses on, Tsubaki
Issei Tsubaki Shut up! Why didn't you make it to the duel?
Sousuke Sagara What duel?
Issei Tsubaki Don't play stupid, you know I put a letter of challenge in your locker yesterday!
Kaname Chidori [slides over] So that was a letter of challenge
Sousuke Sagara That's news to me...
Issei Tsubaki What? You mean you didn't read it?
Sousuke Sagara I'm afraid I couldn't I blew it up.
Issei Tsubaki What are you, some kind of freak? Take this, Sagara!
Issei Tsubaki [takes the Janitor down instead with the move he had intended to hit Sousuke with] Well, have you learned your lesson, Sagara?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaname Chidori [trying to push Sousake out of a train window] If you have any pity, put yourself out of my misery!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Maj. Melissa Mao [after Kurz returns to the SafeHouse drunk] Oh, it's you... you're lucky I don't bust a cap in your ass right now...
Sgt. Kurz Weber My ass, huh? Sounds like sexual harassment...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Seki Tomokazu
Satsuki Yukino
Luci Christian
Allison Keith
Vic Mignogna
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more