Ms. Kagurazaka As this is an activity outside school grounds I ask that everybody act in an appropriate manner

[turning harshly to Sousuke]

Ms. Kagurazaka Especially Sagara! Is that understood?

Sousuke Sagara Yes, ma'am. I shall put my skills to good use to defend the honor of our cherished school, it's a privilege, ma'am!

Ms. Kagurazaka I mean, do you understand the meaning of the word "appropriate"?

Sousuke Sagara Yes. I will make sure to use the appropriate weapon.

Ms. Kagurazaka No!