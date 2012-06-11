Menu
Bunheads 2012 - 2013, season 1
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 June 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
12 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Bunheads" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
11 June 2012
For Fanny
Season 1
Episode 2
18 June 2012
Inherit the Wind
Season 1
Episode 3
25 June 2012
Better Luck Next Year
Season 1
Episode 4
9 July 2012
Money for Nothing
Season 1
Episode 5
16 July 2012
Movie Truck
Season 1
Episode 6
23 July 2012
What's Your Damage Heather?
Season 1
Episode 7
30 July 2012
Blank Up, It's Time
Season 1
Episode 8
6 August 2012
No One Takes Khaleesi's Dragons
Season 1
Episode 9
13 August 2012
A Nutcracker in Paradise
Season 1
Episode 10
20 August 2012
You Wanna See Something?
Season 1
Episode 11
7 January 2013
Channing Tatum is a Fine Actor
Season 1
Episode 12
14 January 2013
I'll Be Your Meyer Lansky
Season 1
Episode 13
21 January 2013
The Astronaut and the Ballerina
Season 1
Episode 14
28 January 2013
Take the Vicuna
Season 1
Episode 15
4 February 2013
There's Nothing Worse Than a Pantsuit
Season 1
Episode 16
11 February 2013
It's Not a Mint
Season 1
Episode 17
18 February 2013
Next!
Season 1
Episode 18
25 February 2013
TV series release schedule
