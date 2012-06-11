Menu
Bunheads 2012 - 2013, season 1

Bunheads season 1 poster
Bunheads 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 11 June 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 12 hours 54 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Bunheads" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
11 June 2012
For Fanny
Season 1 Episode 2
18 June 2012
Inherit the Wind
Season 1 Episode 3
25 June 2012
Better Luck Next Year
Season 1 Episode 4
9 July 2012
Money for Nothing
Season 1 Episode 5
16 July 2012
Movie Truck
Season 1 Episode 6
23 July 2012
What's Your Damage Heather?
Season 1 Episode 7
30 July 2012
Blank Up, It's Time
Season 1 Episode 8
6 August 2012
No One Takes Khaleesi's Dragons
Season 1 Episode 9
13 August 2012
A Nutcracker in Paradise
Season 1 Episode 10
20 August 2012
You Wanna See Something?
Season 1 Episode 11
7 January 2013
Channing Tatum is a Fine Actor
Season 1 Episode 12
14 January 2013
I'll Be Your Meyer Lansky
Season 1 Episode 13
21 January 2013
The Astronaut and the Ballerina
Season 1 Episode 14
28 January 2013
Take the Vicuna
Season 1 Episode 15
4 February 2013
There's Nothing Worse Than a Pantsuit
Season 1 Episode 16
11 February 2013
It's Not a Mint
Season 1 Episode 17
18 February 2013
Next!
Season 1 Episode 18
25 February 2013
