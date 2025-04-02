Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bosch: Legacy
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Bosch: Legacy»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Статьи о сериале «Bosch: Legacy»
All info
Even 'Sherlock' and 'Fargo' Couldn't Do This: These 5 New Crime Dramas Scored a Perfect 100% With Critics
Each of these shows is brilliant in its own way — and the oldest one is just three years old.
Write review
2 April 2025 17:00
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree