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Odnazhdy v Rossii (2014), season 12
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TV Shows
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Seasons
Season 12
Odnazhdy v Rossii
16+
Title
Сезон 12
Season premiere
11 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
30
Runtime
22 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
4.3
Rate
15
votes
4.5
IMDb
"Odnazhdy v Rossii" season 12 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Выпуск 297
Season 12
Episode 1
11 April 2025
Выпуск 298
Season 12
Episode 2
18 April 2025
Выпуск 299
Season 12
Episode 3
25 April 2025
Выпуск 300
Season 12
Episode 4
2 May 2025
Выпуск 301
Season 12
Episode 5
16 May 2025
Выпуск 302
Season 12
Episode 6
23 May 2025
Выпуск 303
Season 12
Episode 7
30 May 2025
Выпуск 304
Season 12
Episode 8
6 June 2025
Выпуск 305
Season 12
Episode 9
13 June 2025
Выпуск 306
Season 12
Episode 10
20 June 2025
Выпуск 307
Season 12
Episode 11
27 June 2025
Выпуск 308
Season 12
Episode 12
29 August 2025
Выпуск 309
Season 12
Episode 13
5 September 2025
Выпуск 310
Season 12
Episode 14
12 September 2025
Выпуск 311
Season 12
Episode 15
19 September 2025
Выпуск 312
Season 12
Episode 16
26 September 2025
Выпуск 313
Season 12
Episode 17
3 October 2025
Выпуск 314
Season 12
Episode 18
10 October 2025
Выпуск 315
Season 12
Episode 19
17 October 2025
Выпуск 316
Season 12
Episode 20
24 October 2025
Выпуск 317
Season 12
Episode 21
31 October 2025
Выпуск 318
Season 12
Episode 22
7 November 2025
Выпуск 319
Season 12
Episode 23
14 November 2025
Выпуск 320
Season 12
Episode 24
21 November 2025
Выпуск 321
Season 12
Episode 25
28 November 2025
Выпуск 322
Season 12
Episode 26
5 December 2025
Выпуск 323
Season 12
Episode 27
12 December 2025
Выпуск 324
Season 12
Episode 28
19 December 2025
Выпуск 325
Season 12
Episode 29
26 December 2025
Выпуск 326
Season 12
Episode 30
31 December 2025
TV series release schedule
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