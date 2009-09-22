Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Being Erica 2009 - 2011 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Being Erica
Seasons
Season 2
Being Erica
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
22 September 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
8 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Being Erica" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Being Dr. Tom
Season 2
Episode 1
22 September 2009
Battle Royale
Season 2
Episode 2
29 September 2009
Mamma Mia
Season 2
Episode 3
6 October 2009
Cultural Revolution
Season 2
Episode 4
13 October 2009
Yes We Can
Season 2
Episode 5
20 October 2009
Shhh...Don't Tell
Season 2
Episode 6
27 October 2009
The Unkindest Cut
Season 2
Episode 7
3 November 2009
Under My Thumb
Season 2
Episode 8
10 November 2009
A River Runs Through It...It Being Egypt
Season 2
Episode 9
17 November 2009
Papa Can You Hear Me?
Season 2
Episode 10
24 November 2009
What Goes Up Must Come Down
Season 2
Episode 11
1 December 2009
The Importance of Being Erica
Season 2
Episode 12
8 December 2009
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree