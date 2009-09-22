Menu
Being Erica 2009 - 2011 season 2

Season premiere 22 September 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 8 hours 36 minutes

7.8
7.7 IMDb

"Being Erica" season 2 list of episodes.

Being Dr. Tom
Season 2 Episode 1
22 September 2009
Battle Royale
Season 2 Episode 2
29 September 2009
Mamma Mia
Season 2 Episode 3
6 October 2009
Cultural Revolution
Season 2 Episode 4
13 October 2009
Yes We Can
Season 2 Episode 5
20 October 2009
Shhh...Don't Tell
Season 2 Episode 6
27 October 2009
The Unkindest Cut
Season 2 Episode 7
3 November 2009
Under My Thumb
Season 2 Episode 8
10 November 2009
A River Runs Through It...It Being Egypt
Season 2 Episode 9
17 November 2009
Papa Can You Hear Me?
Season 2 Episode 10
24 November 2009
What Goes Up Must Come Down
Season 2 Episode 11
1 December 2009
The Importance of Being Erica
Season 2 Episode 12
8 December 2009
